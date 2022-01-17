NC offers condolences with Halqa President over demise of her mother

PAMPORE: National Conference (NC) leaders on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of mother of party’s halqa president.
Fazi Begum wife late Mohammad Shaban Dar, resident of Patalbagh Pampore passed away after prolonged illness.
The deceased was mother of National Conference halqa president Abdul Rehman Dar.
National Conference delegation on Sunday visited the residence of party halqa president to express their grief over the demise of his mother.
A delegation of national leaders including Showkat Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Shafi and other party workers.
The delegation expressed their heartfelt condolences with halqa president Abdul Rehman Dar and his family. They prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and courage and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.