DC Kupwara for implementation of Covid norms

District observes lockdown to break the chain of covid
KUPWARA: In compliance with the order issued by District Magistrate Kupwara yesterday, weekend lockdown has been strictly imposed across the district. Restrictions have been put in place to avoid unnecessary movement of the people to break the chain of Covid cases.
To ensure successful implementation of the lockdown, duty magistrates and police contingents have been deployed in various tehsil headquarters including Kupwara, Trehgam, Sogam, Handwara, Kralpora, Tangdar and other places.
Only essential and emergency services are being allowed in the markets.
Earlier, District Magistrate, Kupwara issued an order wherein complete restrictions have been ordered on non-essential movement during weekends besides, the imposition of daily night curfew from 9PM to 6AM.
The order further reads that all colleges, schools, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching centers for Civil Services, Engineering and NEET shall adopt online medium of teaching and there shall be no in person teaching.
It also says that there shall be strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and defaulter shall be firmly dealt as per laws.