Allow movement of tourist vehicles: Travel Agents Assn

Srinagar: The Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) has expressed surprise at the administration’s decision to impose unannounced lockdown in the Valley, which has put commuters and tourists to a lot of inconvenience, it said.

In a statement, TAAK President Farooq A Kuthoo urged the authorities to allow tourist vehicles to proceed as per their scheduled itinerary.

He said that a lot of tourists are currently travelling to different resorts and the administration should allow their movement during the lockdown.

Kuthoo said tourist vehicles have been stopped at many places which has disrupted the travel plans.

“The tourists who have already come here have made bookings with respective hotels as per their itineraries. Disrupting their movement to the resorts will send a bad signal and bring tourist footfall to an abrupt halt. We can’t afford zero tourism at this juncture. The administration should take calculated move to not only contain the spread of the fresh wave but also help economic activities run smoothly,” said Kuthoo.

He urged the LG Administration to issue an order allowing the movement of tourists. “Around 100 percent service providers in travel and hospitality sector are fully vaccinated and follow all SOPs while providing services. We assure the administration of all the support in fighting the new wave,” he said.

