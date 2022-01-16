Non-Covid services to function normally in hospitals: DHSK

Srinagar: Hospitals coming under the administrative control of Directorate Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) will function normally for time being.

In an order issued here, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad said the Out-Patient Department (OPDs) and In-Patient Department (IPDs) will continue to function normally.

Dr Mushtaq said that the decision about the suspension of these facilities will only be taken once 50 percent beds are occupied in the hospitals. He said that both Covid and non-Covid activities at the hospitals across Kashmir will function normally.

The director said that there is confusion among the masses that a direction has been issued by the government with regard to the suspension of OPDs, IPDs at the hospitals.

“However, I want to make it clear that there is no such order from the government; rather, it is confusing due to the minutes of the meetings. But, the fact is we have already approached the higher-ups in this regard and have sought continuous functioning of the OPDs, IPDs and the conduct of surgeries as well,” he said.

The director said after the evolving situation of Covid-19, further decisions about the OPDs will be taken and people will be informed on time.

