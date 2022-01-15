Police bust LeT module in Bandipora, arrests 3 militant associates

Bandipora:Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said that it arrested three militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession in North kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said that acting on specific information regarding the activities of militant associates in Bandipora town and its adjoining areas, Bandipora police, 26 AR and 3rd Bn CRPF arrested three militant associates along with arms and ammunition and other incriminating material.

He said that the arrested people include Ghulam Mohammad, Irshad Hussain, residents of Ashtangoo Bandipora and Ashiq Hussain, a resident of Sopore.

“On preliminary inquiry it was revealed that these militant associates were working to expand the activities of LeT outfit, especially foreign militants, by providing them logistical and other material support including mobile phones and sim cards,” the official said.

He futher said that one among the arrested persons is a former militant and his anti national activities have been recycled many times during the past.

“Arms ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from their possession. Further investigation is going on,” the official added

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print