Bandipora: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected and defused by the security forces on Saturday in

Papachan area in the outskirts of Bandipora district.

An official said that security forces recovered an IED from an orchard in Papachan area today.

He said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and the IED was destroyed without causing any harm to life or property—(KNO)

