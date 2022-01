Srinagar: In view of surge in Covid-19 cases, authorities at Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) has deferred all the scheduled that he scheduled to be held after January-17.

The controller of examination of the varsity has said, “All the examinations of Cluster University Srinagar scheduled from 17th of January 2022 have been deferred till further orders.”

“Revised schedule for these examinations shall be notified separately,” reads the order—(KNO)

