3-Days training on Scientific Sheep/ Goat rearing concludes at Ganderbal

Srinagar: A three day Capacity Building training programme on “Scientific Sheep & Goat Rearing and its Role in Subsidiary Occupation Generation”was organized by KVK funded by Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MFAH&D), Government of India.

The training commenced on January 11, 2022 and concluded on Thursday January 13, 2022.The training was structured for capacity building in scientific sheep rearing. A total of 40 unemployed educated rural youth of district Ganderbal participated in the training.

The valedictory session was held today on Jan 13, 2022 at 3:00pm at the conference Hall of KVK Ganderbal. Dr. Shafat A. Banday (Scientist) welcomed the dignitaries and the participants. Dr. Javid Ahmad Bhat, Sr. Scientist & Head, KVK Ganderbal presented the progress of the training imparted to the trainees.

The participants presented positive feedback and expressed satisfaction in respect of the training content, lectures and practical demonstrations.

Professor Shiekh Muzaffar, Associate Director Extension, SKUAST-K, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, emphasized in his valedictory speech to undertake more such skill trainings in the sectors. He inspired the trainees to undertake the entrepreneurship in the small ruminant sector and make the Kashmir valley self-sufficient in this industry, as there is a large demand for the mutton. Dr. Pervaiz Ahmad Dar Coordinator of the training presented vote of thanks to the dignitaries. He further suggested to the trainees to make self-help group and adopt modern technologies for successful entrepreneurship in this sector.

