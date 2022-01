Srinagar; Police on Thrusday identified slain militant as Babar Bhai of JeM, who as per police was active since 2018 in Shopian- Kulgam belt.

Kashmir Police Zone on its official Twitter handle wrote, “Killed JeM militant identified as Babar bhai of Pakistan, active since 2018 in the areas of Shopian-Kulgam. One AK rifle, one pistol and two grenades recovered,”.

