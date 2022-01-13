Kulgam Encounter: Cop, JeM militant killed, 03 Army soldiers, 02 civilians injured in ongoing gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar;A Policeman and a JeM militant were killed while as three army troopers and two civilians were also injured in ongoing encounter in Pariwan area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the Kashmir Police Zone wrote on Twitter, “One police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib attained martyrdom, 03 Army soldiers got injured. 02 civilians also got minor injuries. 01 militant of militant outfit JeM killed. Operation continues,”.

Earlier a joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of Police approached towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

