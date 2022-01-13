Covid spurt in J&K with 1695 infections, 833 in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jammu report highest daily cases

Srinagar: On the third straight day, Jammu and Kashmir continued to witness steep growth in Covid infections with 1695 fresh cases recorded in both the regions.

According to the official bulletin, Kashmir reported 883 Covid cases while Jammu saw 812 cases and one Covid death.

Moreover, 262 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 140 from Jammu Division and122 from Kashmir Division. Both the summer and winter capitals of J&K reported 438 and 320 infections respectively, the record breaking cases in the ongoing surge.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 320 cases, Baramulla reported 250 cases, Budgam reported 116 cases, Pulwama reported 30 cases, Kupwara reported 52 cases, Anantnag reported 40 cases, Bandipora reported 36 cases, Ganderbal reported 18 cases, Kulgam reported 20cases while as Shopian reported 01 fresh case for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 438 cases, Reasi reported 85 cases for today, Udhampur reported 68 cases, Rajouri reported 42 cases, Doda reported 10 cases, Kathua reported 93 cases, Samba reported 30 cases, Poonch reported 22 case, Kishtwar reported 09 cases while as Ramban reported 15 fresh cases for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informed that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 71,541doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,95,81,977, it added.

