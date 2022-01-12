Man found dead in Kulgam’s Buchroo

Kulgam: A 35-year-old man was found dead in mysterious conditions at Buchroo area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

 

An official said  that the body was spotted at around 12:30 pm this afternoon.

 

“A police team recovered the body and shifted to hospital Kulgam for postmortem,” an official said.

 

The deceased has been identified Raouf Rather son of Abdul Gani Rather, a resident of Ashmiji Kapora Kulgam.

 

“Preliminary investigations suggest that Raouf died due to overdose of drugs,” an official said—(KNO)

