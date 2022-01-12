As Omicron arrives in Kashmir, experts say don’t panic, take precautions

Srinagar: Once again Jammu and Kashmir is seeing the beginning of another wave of Covid-19. In just a week’s time, an increase of over 600 percent in the number of cases has been reported in JK, the highest rise that surpasses that of the first two waves. But experts say the situation, though worrying, is not to be panicked at. Here is why.

Dr Rouf Hassan Rather, in charge of data analysis at Covid Command and Control Centre in Kashmir Division, says that the Omicron variant of the virus spreads faster but causes less severe infections compared to other variants. He said now that the virus has been found in Kashmir, it will spread faster than the previous ones. However, Dr if the virus can spread faster, it can go faster as well. The challenge is to restrict the spread, he said.

“The highest number of daily cases in the second wave was 3,500. Now it may be five times more than that, because of Omicron’s super-spreading nature. It can stay until the last week of February. So, following the precautions is the way to keep the virus at bay,” he counselled.

SKIMS Director and well-known pulmonologist Dr Parvez Koul told Kashmir Reader that people should avoid gatherings, wear masks, and get vaccinated. “In case they get sick, they should consult the doctor immediately,” he said.

What make experts worry about the spread of the virus is its spread speed. This may increase hospitalisation and can over burden the system. Global health experts have opined that Omicron can be the beginning of the end to the pandemic that began in Wuhan in China two years ago.

