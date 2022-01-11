Covid booster dose rolled out in J&K

LG Sinha, IGP Kashmir receive shots, appeal people to get jabbed too

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched the precaution dose vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

The drive for precaution was launched for J&K from District Hospital, Gandhi Nagar Jammu where the Lt Governor also received the vaccine shot along with JMC Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta, and Advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar besides health care workers.

He appealed to all the eligible people to get their precautionary vaccine shot at the earliest.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also flagged off 34 Advanced Life Support Ambulances of 108 services for Jammu Division, procured under World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project.

The Government is making several interventions to strengthen public health response to COVID-19. Advanced life support ambulances will be a step in the fight against the global pandemic, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor was informed by the senior health officials that as per the directions, all necessary arrangements have been made for administering the precautionary dose to eligible population through walk-in and pre-registration mode.

On December 25, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a precautionary dose of vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers as well as those above the age of 60 years who have comorbidities.

The vaccination drive for the 15-18 year age group which was launched on January 03 this year is going on smoothly across J&K.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, took a booster dose of the vaccine at police hospital Srinagar.

An official said that Kumar took the first booster shot in the presence of director health services Kashmir at the hospital after the government started booster shot drive for healthcare and frontline workers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kumar appealed to the healthcare and frontline workers to get their booster shot as soon as possible in order to fight the virus.

