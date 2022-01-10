Restaurant gutted in fire at Sangarmal City in Sgr

By on No Comment

 

Srinagar: A two storey restaurant Nirulas at Sangarmal city center in Srinagar caught fire on Sunday late night.

 

Owner of the restaurant Mr Ashiq said that the cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained but the loss is in lakhs as fire blaze has gutted two stories of the restaurant.

 

He said soon after the incident fire and emergency reached the spot to douse the flames and saved the rest of nearby shops in the building .

 

However there is no report of any loss of life or injury to anyone so far—(KNO)

Restaurant gutted in fire at Sangarmal City in Sgr added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.