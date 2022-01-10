Sub-Zero Temp In Most Parts Of J&K, Ladakh; Gulmarg With Minus 10°C Colder Than Drass

Srinaga: Barring Srinagar and Qazigund, mercury settled below freezing point in Kashmir and Ladakh with world famous skiing resort of Gulmarg recording minus 10.0°C for the second consecutive day on Monday.

Gulmarg, which had more than 3-ft of fresh snowfall last week, was coldest place in entire J&K and Ladakh, even colder than Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 0.2°C against previous night’s 0.3°C. It was 2.1°C above normal for this time of the year in the summer capital of J&K, he said.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.6°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night, he said. It had 4cms of snow in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.5°C against minus 1.8°C on previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.7°C against minus 2.3°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.6°C, same as on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu had 0.4mm rain in the 24 hours and recorded a low of 9.7°C against previous night’s 6.8°C which is 2.3°C above normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.8°C while Batote and Bhaderwah saw a minimum of minus 1.8°C and minus 0.1°C respectively, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 9.5°C against last night’s 8.2°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 7.0°C while at Drass recorded a low of minus 8.8°C, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast dry weather at most places in Jammu and Kashmir till January 16.

He said there would be gradual rise in day temperature and fall in night mercury. The MeT also urged people putting up in snowbound areas to be wary of avalanches. (GNS)

