Gunfight breaks out in Kulgam’s Hissainpora

Kulgam: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Hussainpora village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

 

A police official said that the gunfight was triggered after a joint team of the police, CRPF and Army cordoned off the Hussainpora area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of militants.

 

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where militants were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire, he said—(KNO)

