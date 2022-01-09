BGSBU postpones Phd entrance exams 

Srinagar: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University on Sunday announced that they have postponed entrance examination of Phd scheduled on January 12 in view of inclement weather.

An official handout said that the PhD entrance will now be held on January 15 at the same time and venue as notified earlier.

The Admit Card generared for the earlier Entrance Test which was scheduled for January 12, 2022 will remain valid for the new date of the Entrance Test scheduled for January 15, 2022, it said.

Further, the total time allotted to complete the MCQ based test will be 70 minutes instead of one hour as notified earlier.

