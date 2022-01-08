Snowfall Hampers Flight Operations At Srinagar Airport, 10 Cancelled So Far

Srinagar: A number of flights to and fro Srinagar ‘international’ airport were cancelled and others delayed as continuous snowfall reduced the visibility at the airport on Saturday.

The officials said that at least six flights of Indigo— 5079 To Delhi, 2015 To Delhi, 2364 To Delhi, 6738 To Jammu, 137 To Delhi and 5441 To Delhi, two flights of Vistara—611/612 Srinagar to Jammu and as many as that of SpiceJet—8374 To Delhi and 8475 To Delhi—have been cancelled.

Some flights have been revised and with continuous snowfall, the most flights to and fro the airport were unlikely to operate, they said. However AAI said the continued snowfall has reduced the visibility at the airport. “The snowfall is likely to continue till 11 am. All operations shall be delayed. Kindly bear with us,” the AAI said.

On Friday, 31 flights operated to and fro Srinagar international airport before sudden change in weather happened leading to cancellation of six others.

On Thursday, 35 flights operated while 6 others were cancelled. 42 flights were cancelled on Tuesday while many as 37 could not operate on Wednesday. (GNS)

