Three Jaish militants killed in Budgam gunfight: Police

‘11 militants killed in last 7 days in Valley’

BUDGAM: Three militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad were killed while an Army officer received minor splinter injury in in an overnight gunfight at Zolwa area of Chadoora in Budgam district on Friday.

With this encounter, the number of militants killed in the last seven days has reached 11 including six Pakistani militants in the Valley.

On Thursday night, police said that a joint team of police, army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF laid a cordon and Search operation in Zolwa Kralpora area.

As the forces approached the suspected spot, militants hiding there opened fire on the forces, triggering the gunfight.

According to a police official, one of the slain militants was identified as Waseem Mir son of Ghulam Qadir Mir of Srinagar Nowgam while the identity of the rest is yet to be ascertained.

Mir, as per police records, had joined the militancy in December 2020. It said that as per reliable sources and documents recovered, the two killed militants appear to be foreigners but further identification is being ascertained.

Police said that Mir was a categorized militant and part of a group involved in several attacks on forces and civilians.

“Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 3 AK-56 rifles were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” it added.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.

