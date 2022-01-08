As weather condition improves, flight operations at Sgr airport to resume shortly

Srinagar: Following the improvment in weather conditions, the authorities at Srinagar international airport said that the flight operations will resume shortly as snow has been cleared from the runway.

The flight operation will resume after nearly a dozen flights were cancelled due to poor visibility.

Director Srinagar airport, Kuldeep Singh said that the snow has been cleared from the runway and the apron following the improvement in weather conditions.

“We will soon start the operations at the Airport,” he said.

Pertinently, the Meteorological department (MeT) has issued ‘Red alert’, predicting heavy to very heavy snowfall in J&K till January 08 evening.

The MeT has predicted improvement in the weather conditions from January 09 morning—(KNO)

