86 passengers stranded at Sita Ram Passi in Ramban rescued

Jammu: Authorities in a midnight operation rescued 86 people stuck near Sita Ram Passi on Jammu Srinagar National Highway which continued to remain close for second day on Saturday with traffic police have issued a fresh advisory to people not to travel on highway.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Musarrat Zia said that 86 passengers who were stranded at Sita Ram Passi early morning today at around 1.00 am were rescued and shifted to Community Hall, Ramban.

He added that rescue operation was conducted in presence of DySP Pradeep Sen, SHO Sandeep Charak. Tehsildar Ramban Mohd Rafiq and others.

On the other hand, Jammu Srinagar National Highway continued to remain close for second day with areas between Banihal and Ramban are getting badly affected with land slides and shooting stones.

” It is raining heavily in Udhampur and Ramban and continuously snowing at Patnitop and in Banihal. NHW is through from Udhampur to Chenani Nashri but from Nashri to Banihal it is completely blocked due to landslides mainly at Cafeteria Morh, Sita Ram Passi, Maroge, Chanderkote and there are regular shooting stones at multiple locations,” SSP Traffic Police Jammu, Dr. Koshal Sharma said.

He advised people not to travel towards highway—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print