Guidelines on Covaxin for under 18 don’t mention EUL by WHO: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday termed as “highly ill-informed” and “misleading” media reports suggesting that approval for the Covaxin vaccine in the 15-18 age group has been given despite the WHO not having accorded Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to its use in this age bracket.

The guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health at no place mention about EUL by WHO, it said.

Such reports are highly ill-informed, misleading and far from the truth, it said in a statement.

The guidelines issued by the Ministry on December 27, 2021, under the heading “New beneficiaries aged 15-18 years” state that “For such beneficiaries, option for vaccination would only be available for Covaxin as this is the only vaccine with EUL for the age-group 15-18”, it said in a statement.

The EUL by CDSCO, the national regulator, for Covaxin vaccine for age group 12-18 age group was accorded on December 24, 2021.

Subsequently, the guidelines for vaccination of 15-18 yr age group of young adults and precaution dose for other identified categories was issued by it on December 27, the ministry added. PTI

