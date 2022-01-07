J-K Highway reopened after 2-days

Jammu: The 270-kilometers Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened on Friday after remaining closed for two-days due to snowfall, landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy rains, officials said.

After clearance of landslide from the highway, the traffic of light motor vehicles (LMVs) was allowed from both the sides i.e., from Nagrota (Jammu) and Qazigund (Kashmir), they said.

Over 3000 vehicles were stranded on the highway at various places from Wednesday, they said, adding that the people stranded at Ramban were provided food and shelter by the administration, they said.

Over 1000 trucks from Kashmir valley were allowed to move towards Jammu, they said.

The trucks carrying perishable items and petroleum products were also allowed to move, they said.

The highway was again blocked due to the landslide at Cafeteria Morh in Ramban but it was cleared, they added.

