Poonch: An army soldier died under mysterious circumstances on Line of Control in Balnoi area of K G Sector in Mendhar Poonch, officials said on Thursday.

They identified the soldier from army’s 8 Garhwal Regiment as Anil Chouhan of Uttrakhand. While he died of bullet wounds, it was not known whether it was case of suicide, fratricide or there was any other reason, a police official said . He said that proceedings have been launched. (GNS)

