Jammu-Srinagar Highway, other road closed

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the outside world, remained closed due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at several places along the 270-km stretch, officials said on Thursday.

A traffic police official said that efforts are underway to restore the traffic on the thoroughfare.

In a tweet also, traffic police said highway remains closed for vehicular movement due to landslides/mudslides and shooting stones at several places.

Officials meanwhile said that authorities were clearing snow accumulations at Jawahar tunnel.

Also, they said, 410 LMVs and 50 HMVs crossed Navayuga Tunnel, connecting Banihal- Qazigund, from 2:15 am up to 7.30 am.

Meanwhile, they said, Mughal road, which connects Shopian with Poonch-Rajouri districts, Srinagar-Leh highway and Sinthan road, connecting Anantnag and Kishtwar districts, remained closed due to snow accumulation. (GNS)

