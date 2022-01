Srinagar: Low visibility at Srinagar ‘international’ airport led to delaying of all flight operations on Thursday morning, officials said.

“All flights at Srinagar Airport are delayed due to low visibility. The operations will commence on weather improvement,” AAI said in a tweet .

In last two days 79 flights to and fro the Srinagar airport were cancelled while only seven could operate. While 42 flights were cancelled on Tuesday, as many as 37 could not operate on Wednesday.(GNS)

