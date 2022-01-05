TTE on Earthquake Preparedness held online

SRINAGAR: The Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conducted an online Incident Response System (IRS) Training and Table Top Exercise (TTE), today.
The Chief Guest on the occasion was Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain, Member NDMA. The preparedness of J&K was presented by Guest of Honour, Nazim Zai Khan, Secretary, DMRRR.
Representatives of all Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and concerned departments including Army, Security Forces, Police, SDRF etc. were present online in the meeting. They discussed various disaster scenarios and their effective management measures.
Presentations were made by NDMA on Emergency Response System (ERSS), Common Alert Protocol (CAP) and India Disaster Response Network (IDRN).
Presentations were also made by DMRRR, Director National Centre for Seismology, Govt of India, Commandant SDRF 1st Bn, Commandant NDRF 13th Bn, Chief Engineer PMGSY Jammu etc.
Brigadier Birender Thakar, Consultant (ME &IRS) NDMA conducted and coordinated the Table Top Exercise.
