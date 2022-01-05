DC Budgam reviews progress on Solid Waste Management in district

Stresses on strict implementation of NGT directions

BUDGAM: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today chaired a meeting to review progress on Solid Waste Management in the district.

At the outset, the DC took stock of the Action Taken Report (ATRs) on Directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

He stressed on proper segregation and disposal of waste material including degradable and non-degradable waste generated from households on a daily basis, electronic waste and other bio-medical waste in the district.

He called for immediate lifting of waste from river banks and waste dumped roadside at various locations besides instructing concerned to submit action plans and ATRs on solid waste management within five days time.

The DC stressed on remedial measures for augmentation of sewerage and drainage system along the Doodhganga, besides steps to be taken for segregation of sewerage and drainage in/out flow mechanism to improve the water quality in Doodhganga.

He directed EOs of all municipal committees to launch intensive anti- polythene drives on a weekly basis in all areas and ban use of plastic material.

The District Pollution Control Board Officer was instructed to submit audit reports of water quality of water bodies.

The DC said that directions of NGT on solid waste management shall be strictly implemented in letter and spirit across the district.

He also reviewed the implementation of the District Environment Plan and stressed on incorporation of changes suggested by GM DIC.

Stressing on fencing of all uncovered forest areas, the DC instructed DFO Budgam to submit a report on the same and status of afforestation and list of offenders and report on action taken against them.

The DC also emphasized on proper use of separate dustbins by the citizens and regular lifting of waste material and its proper disposal.

He instructed concerned to submit report on status of plantation, fumigation of schools, resonation of water bodies, non- availability of plantation area, e- waste management in Rangreth area and status of dumping sites.

The meeting among others was attended by ADC Budgam, GM DIC, Munsiff Judge District Court Budgam, CEO, DMO, CAHO, EOs and district heads of other concerned departments.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print