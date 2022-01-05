DC Bandipora visits far flung areas of district

BANDIPORA: Amid fresh snowfall on Tuesday morning, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmad visited remote villages of Bandipora district and took stock of post snowfall situation in these areas.

The DC visited Maddar, Konan, Chuntimulla, Sumlar and adjoining villages of the district to inspect the snow clearance operation and the status of delivery of essential services. He also reviewed the power supply scenario, availability of drinking water and healthcare services available in the Public Health Centers.

Enroute, Dr Owais met people and interacted with them to get the feedback about the delivery of essential services to the people of these remote villages. On the occasion locals expressed satisfaction over the performance of the field functionaries in restoring essential services amid snowfall last week.

Officers informed that snow cutter machines were deployed early in the morning especially in the Gurez area to clear snow from roads in Dawar, Bagtore, Kanzalwan, Sumlar, Surinder, Tarbal, Chorwan, Yali and other higher reaches of the district.

It was given out that all the feeders of the district were functioning normally as the feeders under fault were restored at earliest.

Officers also informed the DC about several issues faced by them and sought early resolution to their grievances. The DC passed on spot directions for resolutions of several problems.

The DC lauded the efforts of the field staff in clearing the roads quickly besides restoring water supply and electricity. He said that the restoration of electricity supply is being done on a war footing basis with continuous patrol of the field staff in their respective areas to ensure identification and simultaneous restoration of faults.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print