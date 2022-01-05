199 daily Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: For the third straight day, Jammu and Kashmir recorded zero Covid deaths while 199 cases of the infection were reported on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 109 cases of Covid were detected in Kashmir and 90 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 156 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 38 from Jammu Division and 118 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 62 cases, Baramulla reported 03 cases, Budgam reported 14 cases, Pulwama reported 04 cases, Kupwara reported 08 cases, Anantnag reported 05 cases, Bandipora reported 05 cases, Ganderbal reported 05 cases, Kulgam reported 03 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 58 cases, Udhampur reported 03 cases, Rajouri reported 03 cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Kathua reported 07 cases, Samba reported 02 cases, Poonch reported 09 case, Reasi reported no new cases, Ramban reported 04 cases while as Kishtwar reported one fresh case for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982 / 2674444 /2674115 /2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283 /2430581 /2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 83,308 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 1,89,10,509.
