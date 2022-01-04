India Pavilion showcasing dawn of new era in J&K-Principal Secretary I&C

Says investment from GCC crucial for growth of UT

DUBAI: The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has witnessed tremendous transformation after the LG administration took over the reign, stated Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary, Industry and Commerce, J&K, while speaking at inaugural ceremony of J&K week at the India Pavilion in EXPO 2020 Dubai today.

The J&K pavilion was inaugurated by Ranjan Prakash Thakur in presence of Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“We need to develop J&K into a modern and a progressed UT as the destination is abundantly blessed with unique composite culture and incredible heritage besides thousands of years of it’s matchless artwork and handicrafts”, maintained Thakur.

Talking about growth trajectory of the Union Territory, Thakur said that at EXPO 2020 Dubai, we are showcasing the rich heritage of J&K besides the investment opportunities here which have substantially evolved in the last 2 years.

Thakur also highlighted the specific investment opportunities in the region under the leadership of Prime Minister. The Union Territory is witnessing major developments in line with the heritage of the region beautifully displayed at the pavilion.

Principal Secretary also talked about the sectors in J&K which have business potential for growth making a mention of tourism as one of the most crucial sectors. “Kashmir valley will be a key destination for development of hotels, hospitals, handloom and horticulture while Jammu will be focusing on growing sectors such as production, pharma, inland container depot and real estate”, he asserted.

He said that various investors in the GCC region such as Emaar, Noon, Lulu Group and DP World have already shown interest in J&K and will be important stakeholders in driving growth of the UT. “Our delegation from J&K will be visiting various investors to discuss the opportunities available in the UT.”, he added.

As part of the J&K week, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K along with other government officials from the UT will hold various G2B, B2G and G2G meetings and invite global investors to invest across key sectors like tourism, handloom and handicraft besides food processing among others.

The J&K week at India Pavilion will also be visited by Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Tourism, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director Industries Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Yatoo, Director Tourism Kashmir, Vivekanand Rai, Director Tourism Jammu, Bakshi Javed Humayun and Director SKICC.

Principal Secretary added that the UT of J&K is working towards creating an enabling and entrepreneurial friendly environment for all which will facilitate the sustainable growth and development of Industrial enterprises including Cottage and Village industries.

It was informed that the Jammu and Kashmir week will conclude on 13th January 2022.

