Education Minister launches NEAT 3.0 and AICTE prescribed technical books in regional languages

New Delhi: Union Education Minister and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched NEAT 3.0, a single platform to provide the best-developed ed-tech solutions and courses to students of the country. The Minister also launched AICTE prescribed technical books in regional languages.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pradhan said that NEAT will be a game-changer in bridging the digital divide, especially among the economically disadvantaged students and also in fulfilling the knowledge-based requirement of India and the world. The Minister informed that 58 global and Indian start-up ed-tech companies are onboard NEAT and are offering 100 courses & e-resources for bettering learning outcomes, developing employable skills and overcoming learning loss. He hoped that the e-content & resources and Digital frameworks like NEAT are a step in the right direction in minimising learning loss.

The Minister encouraged AICTE to integrate courses in NEAT with skill India to tap the opportunities in emerging areas of skill to boost employability and prepare our youth for the future. He urged AICTE and ed-tech companies to offer e-resources in the least possible cost. Shri Pradhan complimented the global ed-tech companies and Indian start-ups who are a part of NEAT 3.0. He said that all ed-techs are welcome to work with a collaborative approach for making education accessible & affordable. But, ed-techs must remember that there is no place for monopoly and exploitation, he added.

The Minister expressed his happiness that today, more than 12 lakh socially and economically disadvantaged students have received free ed-tech course coupons worth over ?253 crore under NEAT 3.0. This is one of the biggest gifts to the student community from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the new year 2022, he added. He stated that India will lead the global economy in the 21st century and will be the most preferred market for trade & economy.

On technical books in regional languages, Shri Pradhan said that our diverse languages are our strength and harnessing them is key to building an innovative society. He further said that learning in regional languages will further develop the critical thinking capacity & enable our youth to become global citizens.

