Srinagar,:Within a hour second encounter breaks out in Shalimar area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet wrote, ” Another #encounter started at Gasu near Shalimar area of #Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,”.

It’s pertinently to mention that in same area of Shalimar, LeT Commander Salim Parray was killed while ago.(GNS)

