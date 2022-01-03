Militant killed in outskirts of Srinagar, 2nd encounter in a day at Shalimar

Srinagar: An unidentified militant has been killed in Gasu area of Shalimar in outskirts of Srinagar district on Monday.

A senior Police officer said that a militant has been killed in Shalimar by the joint team of Police and CRPF. However identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, Top LeT Commander Salim Parray of Hajan was killed in same area.

Meanwhile IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar called the killing of Salim Parray as Major success for Police and security forces.

During 2016 agitation Salim Parray was responsible for killing twelve civilians, IGP added.(GNS)

