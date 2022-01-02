Vax for 15 to 17 age group: Health dept holds interactive session with students

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Saturday visited various coaching centres and interacted with students and staff ahead of the vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 3 for children between 15 to 17 years age group.
A spokesperson of Director Health Services said the director visited the coaching centres in line with preparation for Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to begin from 03 January for the age group.
Detailing out the importance and benefits of the program, the director also gave strict direction to the staff of health department to be proactive and ensure in making this national initiative a grand success.
He said the benefits of the drive had to reach to one and all. The mechanism of registration for vaccination process was shared with those present during the interactive sessions.
The Director also responded to various queries raised by the students and gave them a patient hearing. The participating students were very happy with the initiative. Great enthusiasm was observed during the whole event.
CMO Srinagar, Dr. Jameel Mir, Dy. CMO, DHO, Nodal Officer Srinagar and President Private Schools Association Dr. GN War besides other health officials attended the session.