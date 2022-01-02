BAT action foiled in Keran, infiltrator killed: Army

Kupwara: The army Sunday said that a BAT attempt was foiled yesterday at Keran sector where an “intruder” who was trying to sneak into this side was killed.

Addressing a press conference at northern district of Kupwara, General officer Commanding of 28 y Division Major General Abhijit Pendharkar said that yesterday at 3 pm, a “complete breach of ceasefire agreement” was noticed when an infiltrator wearing a “phatan suit” and a black jacket was trying to enter into this side.

“He was challenged and subsequently killed. This was a BAT action. In the swift action, the infiltrator was killed,” the army officer said .

He said the slain has been identified as Muhammad Shabir Malik, a Pakistani national. “An Ak-47 rifle and seven magazines were recovered from him,” Major General Abhijit said. He said that vaccination certificates and an identity card were recovered from the slain militant. “A document showing the slain in army uniform was also found in the pocket of the slain,” the army officer said.

He said that the infiltration route choosen by the slain was the same as the one used by five armed militants last year in April, who were killed in the Keran sector. He said that a communication has been made to the Pakistani army on hot-line to take back the body of the infiltrator. The army officer said that there are continuous inputs about possible infiltration bids by militants in Keran and Kupwara sectors ahead of the snowfall in the areas but army was alert and maintaining vigil to thwart all such plans—(KNO)

