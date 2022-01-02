Missing Sopore fruit grower found in Pulwama

Srinagar,: A 48-year-old trader from Sopore area of North Kashmir has been found in Pulwama town on Sunday.

An official said that a fruit trader from Achabal Sopore was found by Pulwama police in main town Pulwama on Sunday afternoon.

He has been identified as Ghulam Nabi Naikoo (48) son of Gh Qadir resident of Achabal, Rafiabad.

He was missing from since 22 September last year following which his family had 11 repeatedly protested and demanded his whereabouts.

Naikoo was working as a trader at fruit mandi Sopore and left for Shopian for business purpose on 22 September this year, but went missing the same day.

The family had said that Naikoo talked to them on phone at 5:45 PM that evening and said that he was nearby and would reach home soon.

“But his phone got switched off after that, “a family member said adding they were not able to trace him since then—(KNO)

