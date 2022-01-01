Srinagar gets 5 new police stations, two police posts

Srinagar,: In a bid to widen its reach, Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday announced setting up of five new police stations and two new police stations in Srinagar district while one police post has been set up in Budgam district of Central Kashmir as well.

A senior police official said that five new police stations have been set up in Srinagar city that include police station Ahmednagar, police station Sangam (Eidgah), police station Chanapora, police station Bemina and Police station Shalteng.

“Two new police posts in city are police post Tengpora under police station Batamaloo and police post Khimber under Police post Zakoora,” the official said, adding that a police post has been also set up at Mouchwa area Budgam that will work under police station Chadoora.

The major aim of setting up new police stations and police posts is to reach the public at their door steps and to curb various crimes in these localities, sources in the police said. “People of these areas had to travel long distances to file complaints, and for various kinds of grievance redressal. It was the long pending demand of these areas to have police stations at a short distance that stands fulfilled,” police sources said, adding the setting up of new police stations will help in better policing.

Meanwhile, Home Department of J&K issued formal order about setting up of new police stations and police posts in Srinagar and Budgam stating that new police stations have been created in terms of clause (s) of section 2 of the code of criminal procedure, 1973 while the territorial jurisdiction of these police units shall be notified separately—(KNO)

