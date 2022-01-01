1 Killed, 3 Injured in Truck-Sumo Collision in Ramban

Srinagar: A person was killed and three others were injured in a collision occurring between a truck and a sumo at Nachalana Banihal in Ramban district on Saturday evening.

Reports said that a truck bearing registration number JK09 6847 rolled down a deep gorge after colliding with a sumo bearing registration number JK02AG 5886 at 2050 Hrs. In the incident one Mohammad Shafi Gujar son of Ismail Gujar, resident of Higni, travelling in sumo, died on spot besides driver Manzoor Ahmed resident of Chakka having received injuries. The truck driver Mohammad Amin Dar son of Ghulam Nabi of Bandipora and conductor Hilal Ahmed son of Ghulam Mohuidin Dar also received injuries in the incident.

A police official confirming the incident said that all the injured were evacuated and shifted to SDH Banihal for treatment. (GNS)

