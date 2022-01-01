44 militant commanders among 182 killed in 2021: Dilbagh Singh

Jammu: Year 2021 saw the killing of a total of 182 militants, including 44 of their top commanders and 20 foreigners, in 100 successful anti-militancy operations by police and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Friday.

He revealed the number of total casualties of militants a day after the 100th successful anti-militancy operation by police.

He also said a total of nine Jaish-e-Mohammad militants involved in the attack on a police bus in Pantha Chowk were eliminated in the last 24 hours while a total of 20 foreign militants were killed during the year.

Singh also said the year saw fewer infiltration of militants from across the border with the UT coming across no instance of any militant from Afghanistan infiltrating into the country.

“Last night, we completed 100th successful operation. In 100 successful operations, we have eliminated 182 terrorists of various outfits,” Singh told in the annual press conference of the J&K police here.

He said owing to the consistently successful anti-militant operations, a large area of J&K suffering from frequent militant attacks have been freed from the scrouge.

“Out of the 44 top militants killed this year, 26 belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), 10 to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), seven to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and one to Al-Badr,” the DGP said.

He said among the slain militants, 20 were foreigners, he said.

These top militants were instrumental in spreading fear among people by plotting and engineering militancy acts at the behest of Pakistan, he said.

“After many years, a very low number of militants are active this time. The figure has come down after a long period, he said.

The DGP said the year was also successful in terms of anti-militancy operations and curbing infiltration from across the border.

“It was a successful year in terms of the guarding of borders. After a long time, the level of infiltration has come down. Only 34 militants were able to infiltrate the country from across the border this year. A lot among them have been neutralised and rest are being tracked,” he said.

Replying to a question on the major threat from foreign mercenaries, he said there is a threat from militancy and weapons.

Referring to recruitments in militant ranks, Singh said 134 youngsters joined militant ranks this year but 72 of them have been neutralised and 22 arrested.

The DGP said police have cracked down on the support system of the militants too in this hybrid militancy era and arrested 570 over-ground workers and others.

He said a total of 497 people were booked under the UAPA for their involvement in support of militancy and other cases this year.

Replying to a question about the threat of militants coming from Afghanistan to revive militancy in Jammu and Kashmir at the behest of Pakistan, he said we are capable of dealing with any threat but there is no such apprehension.

“There is no such indication in future too,” he said.

Referring to militant activities in the Jammu region, he said they are trying to revive militancy in the region as evident from the discovery of underground tunnels from across the border and usage of drones in the border areas to drop arms and ammunition.

He said the security forces have been chasing militants in Rajouri and one such is being tracked while another one has been killed recently. Rest have moved to Kashmir, he added.

