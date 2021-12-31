HG units of Kashmir gear up for any exigency in case of heavy snowfall, road blockade

Srinagar: Continuing with its endeavor to provide possible assistance in case of natural calamities, the Homeguard (HG) units of Kashmir have been advised to gear up for any exigency occurring on account of heavy snowfall and road blockade thereof wherein their services may be required.

The HG units of Kashmir supervised by Divisional Commandant Homeguards Kashmir Firdous Iqbal have rendered all possible assistance to all concerned offices/agencies particularly DDMA and District Police during 2021 also.

The concerned HG units and the volunteers of Homeguards provided unstinted assistance to concerned quarters particularly in facilitating vaccination against COVID, observance of COVID appropriate behaviour which not only was challenging but also risky.

The role of HG unit Srinagar in particular in Dal cleanliness drive and battle of bands for polythene free Srinagar was appreciated by all concerned quarters.

The assistance of Voluntary Homeguards of Kashmir division to the concerned authorities in regulation of heavy traffic particularly on important occasion viz. Eids and Shabi-i-Meraj etc. was of great help to all and was duly appreciated.

Role of HG unit Ganderbal in particular in facilitating the concerned agencies/offices in smooth conduct of Mela Kheer Bhawani at Tulmula and Sindhoo Pushkar Mela at Shadipora/ Wayel Ganderbal was also hailed and acknowledged by all quarters.

Role of Homeguard units particularly in conducting cleanliness drive at health centres as part of the Swachhata Diwas and conducting of awareness programmes about pollution menace further point towards the multiple services HG units of Kashmir rendered during the year.

The activities and services of HG volunteers have to a larger extent infused a sense of volunteerism around and have proved a lifeline during natural disasters/exigencies.(GNS)

