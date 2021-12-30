BGSBU placed in band Promising in ARIIA 2021

Rajouri:The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University has been placed among 56 out of 438 State Universities in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021– an initiative of the Ministry of Education.
BGSBU Rajouri has been placed in band ‘ Promising’ in the category of Government and Government aided Universities in Atal ranking on Innovation Achievements, ARIIA 2021. Other State Universities placed in this category Included University of Kashmir and University of Jammu.
On the occasion Prof. Akbar Masood , Vice Chancellor of the University congratulated the BGSBU fraternity on this academic feat and said that it is a great achievement for us that BGSB University has been placed in band ‘Promising’ in the category of Government and Government aided Universities in Atal ranking of institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), 2021.
Atal ranking of institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) systematically ranks the educational institutions and Universities on innovation related indicators.ARIIA considers all major indicators which are globally used to rank most innovative education institutions and universities in the world.