Sarpanch among 3 persons booked under PSA for narcotics peddling In Kupwara

Kupwara: Authorities in Kupwara district have detained three persons including a Sarpanch under Public Safety Act for their alleged involvement in narcotics peddling in the north Kashmir district.

A warrant under Public Safety Act against trio was issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir after PSA dossier were submitted by Jammu and Kashmir police.

Sharing details, a police officer said that trio was involved in “narcotics peddling in rampant ways and were continuously indulging in this crime by trying to lure local youth towards drugs”.

They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone (42), Sarpanch Darpora Lolab, son of Abdul Jabbar Lone of Darpora Lolab who according to the officer was booked in three cases earlier including FIR 49/2012 under section 8/20 NDPS Act of PS Lalpora, FIR 56/2017 under section 8/20 of NDPS Act in PS Lalpora and Case FIR 56/2019 under section 8/20 NDPS Act of PS Lalpora.

Second one has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Ganie son of Sonaullah Ganie resident of Batpora Hayhama Kupwara and as per police he was booked in a case FIR 130/2016 under section 8/20 of NDPS Act of PS Kupwara.

The third one, Tariq Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat resident of Lalpora Kolav Kupwara, was earlier booked in case 24/2020 under section 8/20 NDPS Act of police station Lalpora, the officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara, Yougal Manhas said that action over narcotic peddling was one of the top priorities of police for which necessary action as well as preventive measures are being taken. He said action against these three persons and their detention under Public Safety Act was a step forward to tighten noose against the narcotic peddlers of the district.

He also urged people of the area to share information of those indulged in these activities so that necessary legal action could be taken against them. (GNS)

