Three militants killed in Brief Gunfight in Kulgam

Srinagar;Three militants were killed in a Brief encounter with security forces in Mirhama area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday, an official said.

Official sources said that three militants were killed in brief exchange of firing at Mirhama. However identity of the militants is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area in hours. As the joint team of Police approached towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering off an encounter.(GNS)

