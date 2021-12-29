Kulgam Encounter: 01 militant killed, operation on

Srinagar:One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Mirhama area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Official sources said, that one militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Mirhama.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.(GNS)

