Encounter breaks out in Mirhama Kulgam

Kulgam: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Mirhama area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Wednesday

An official said that a joint of team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

He said that the exchange of fire is on in the area and two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Pertinently this is second encounter in South Kashmir on Wednesday as encounter is going on in Verinag area of Kulgam—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print