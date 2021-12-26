Two Covid deaths in Kashmir, 164 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were reported in Kashmir while 164 cases of the infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 124 cases were detected in Kashmir and 40 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 124 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 29 from Jammu Division and 95 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 51 cases, Baramulla reported 29 cases, Budgam reported 09 cases, Pulwama reported 08 cases, Kupwara reported 03 cases, Anantnag reported no cases, Bandipora reported 06cases, Ganderbal reported 16cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported 01 fresh case each for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 19 cases, Udhampur reported 04 cases, Rajouri reported 01case, Doda reported 05 cases, Kathua reported 01 case, Samba reported 01 case, Poonch reported 04 cases, Kishtwar reported 05 cases while as Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 68,900doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,79,93,527, it said.