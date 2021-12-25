Light snow in plains, moderate in hilly areas, predicts MeT

Srinagar: There was slight improvement in mercury in Kashmir ahead of the two day snow spell beginning December 26 on Friday.

Director Meteorological centre Srinagar Sonum Lotus told Kashmir Reader that there are chances of receiving snowfall of up to one inch in plains while hilly areas may receive six to seven inches of snow.

“As expected, light to moderate snow (over higher reaches) occurred at isolated places of Kashmir and Ladakh, including Leh city (8cm).There’s NO forecast of any major/significant snow/rainfall till 26th,” he said.

He said another snow spell is likely from December 26 evening till December 28.

“Due to this, light snowfall in plains of Kashmir and moderate snow over higher reaches will occur in J&K and Zojila-Minamarg axis. Light snowfall at scattered places of Ladakh, especially Kargil-Zanskar area and light rain is likely at scattered places of Jammu region during the above period, especially on 27,” he added.

There’s no forecast of any major snowfall after the above snow spell in December, he said.

Temperature is also going to remain unaffected. The night temperature will remain at sub-zero levelwhile the day will be slightly better.

Kashmir is under an intense spell of cold and people are keeping them warm by wearing warm clothes, using hamams and fire pots apart from heating appliances. Power cuts in the winter are another cause of trouble to the people.

Srinagar recorded a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night slightly down from the previous night’s 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius down from 0.3 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The mercury in Gulmarg settled at a low of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius as compared to the previous night’s minus 3.7 degrees Celsius.

