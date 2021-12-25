Amid Cloud Cover, Mercury Remains Above Freezing Point In Most Places In J&K

Srinagar: Amid cloud cover, the minimum temperature settled at above freezing point at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K recorded a low of 1.7°C against last night’s 2.4°C.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

The mercury settled at minus 6.5°C against minus 5.1°C on the previous night at the world famous resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said. It was minus 0.7°C below normal for the famous resort which recorded 3.3cms of fresh snowfall.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of 2.2°C against 1.2°C on the previous night, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.1°C against minus 1.3°C on previous night and had snowfall of 0.4 cm.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.0°C against 1.2°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 0.8°C against 2.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu, the J&K’s winter capital, saw a low of 7.6°C which is minus 0.6°C below normal for the place during this time of the year, he said.

Ladakh’s Leh had a low of minus 10.2°C against last night’s 0.5°C while automatic Kargil station recorded minimum of minus 6.4°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 13.4°C, the official said.

“Another snowspell is Likely during 26 (Evening) -28th(F/N). Due to this, Light Snowfall( upto 1 Inches) in plains of Kashmir, Moderate( 5-6 inches) over higher reaches of J&K, Zojila-Minamarg axis, and light snowfall at scattered places of Ladakh, especially Kargil-Zanskar area and light rain is likely at scattered places of JMU region during above period, especially on 27th,” he said, adding, “There’s no forecast of any major snowfall till ending December. However, Heavy snowfall Upto 1Ft can’t be ruled out at Isolated places over Higher reaches of J&K.” (GNS)

